Indian embassy in UAE invites Taliban envoy to Republic Day fete

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invited Taliban envoy Badruddin Haqqani to attend the Republic Day celebrations on Friday, January 26 in Abu Dhabi.

The copy of inivitation was shared on X on Saturday, January 20, by Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary, who is currently based outside of Afghanistan.

“Significant improvements in relations between Taliban and Prime minister Modi’s government at every level. This time, the Indian Ambassador in the UAE extended an invitation to the Taliban’s envoy “Excellency Badrudin Haqqani” and his spouse for the Republic Day’s celebrations in a week time,” he wrote.

This time, the Indian Ambassador in the UAE extended an invitation to the Taliban's envoy "Excellency Badrudin Haqqani" and his spouse for the Republic Day's celebrations… pic.twitter.com/MA0Pv7FGNc — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) January 20, 2024

As per multiple media reports, the invitation to Haqqani was extended in accordance with routine practice to all diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE government, with the exception of Pakistan, with which India has frozen diplomatic ties.

The invitation was directed to the Charge d’Affaires of the ‘Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’ embassy, despite the Taliban’s preference for the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.’ The Afghan embassy in Abu Dhabi continues to fly the Republic flag instead of the Taliban flag.

India’s invitation of Haqqani aligns with its diplomatic norms, maintaining engagement with accredited missions, and not recognising the Taliban regime, while adhering to international protocols.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, coinciding with the withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country.

About Badruddin Haqqani

Badruddin Haqqani, Charge d’Affaires at the Afghan embassy in Abu Dhabi, was a former member of the Haqqani network and close associate of its heads, Sirajuddin Haqqani and Jalaluddin Haqqani.