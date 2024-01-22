‘Ahlan Modi’: Grand welcome planned for Indian PM in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has planned a grand welcome of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the largest ever Indian Community Summit, ‘Ahlan Modi’.

The summit is scheduled to be held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the Abu Dhabi on February 13.

The summit will showcase Indo-UAE friendship and India’s cultural tapestry, featuring over 400 local talents in captivating performances.

“It marks a significant moment for the Indian diaspora to reflect on the Indian government’s accomplishments over the past decade and to embrace Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India’s future as a global leader, the organizers said in a press release.

The mega event is a collaborative effort of over 150 Indian community organizations in the UAE, designed to foster unity and interaction among Indian expatriates from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

The event commemorates the close relationship between India and the UAE, providing an exceptional chance for the Indian community to interact with their esteemed leader.

Those who wish to attend this event can register on Ahlan Modi’s official website. Complimentary transportation will be provided from all seven Emirates to ensure seamless participation.

The event will be held a day before PM Modi’s inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s first traditional Hindu temple. The much-awaited opening of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be held on February 14.