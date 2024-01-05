PM Modi to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi on Feb 13

Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is all set to attend the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on February 13.

The event is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of the Indian diaspora, with an estimated 50,000 attendees.

The event is scheduled to occur just before PM Modi’s inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s first traditional Hindu temple.

He has accepted an invitation extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas along with the board of directors on December 27.

In recent years, India-UAE relations have experienced significant growth, with both countries actively participating in high-level visits and diplomatic exchanges.