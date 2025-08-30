Indian expat engineer dies of heart attack in Oman

Muscat: A 45-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala passed away on Friday, August 29, after suffering a heart attack while swimming at Kalbooh Park in Oman’s capital Muscat.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Nair, an engineer from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, Times of Oman reported. He was employed with a consultancy firm in the city and was widely recognised for his role in promoting swimming and outdoor sports among the community.

Also Read Indians heading to Iran now need emigration clearance: MEA

Nair dedicated much of his time to training children and residents at Kalbooh Park, where he was associated with the Alawi Swimming Academy. He also organised cycling and trekking activities, earning admiration as a mentor and fitness advocate.

He is survived by his wife Swapna, who works with the Kerala government, and their two children, Raghuram and Poornima. His mother Sathi lives in Kerala, while his father, Karunakaran Nair, passed away earlier.

The arrangements are being made to repatriate his body to Kerala.

In a Facebook post, the Alawi Swimming Academy expressed their deep sorrow in a heartfelt message, remembering Nair as the “beloved young captain” who pioneered the academy’s swimming program and dedicated his life to teaching the sport.