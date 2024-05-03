Indian fashion brand SHREE open its first outlet in Saudi Arabia

It has also announced a significant expansion plan across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the opening of 10 new stores.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 10:27 pm IST
Photo: SHREE

SHREE, one of India’s leading fashion brand, has recently opened its first exclusive outlet at the Riyadh Avenue Mall in Saudi Arabia‘s capital Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia came to a standstill. In awe of an extraordinary launch,” SHREE wrote in a Instagram post.

Watch the video here

It has also announced a significant expansion plan across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the opening of 10 new stores and five new Abaya concept AFIFA stores in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The brand focuses on Middle East market for fashionable, comfortable, and affordable South Asian women ethnic wear, targeting South Asian population.

SHREE has a presence in over 140 stores in India, Singapore, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

