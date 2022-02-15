Indian govt will pay athletes in full for international competitions: Sports Ministry

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has sanctioned foreign exposure trips for athletes across the sports of wrestling, weightlifting and shooting at full cost to the Government of India.

“The Govt has approved the participation of men’s and women’s Wrestling teams in the 59th International Wrestling Tournament Seniors to be held in Bulgaria from February 17 to 20. A total of 20 Men’s wrestlers across the Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories will be taking part while 10 coaching staff will accompany them. The women’s wrestling contingent, meanwhile, consists of 10 wrestlers and five support staff,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Also, in the 1st Ranking Series International Tournament to be held in Turkey from Feb 24 to 27, a total of 11 Women’s Wrestlers and a total of 23 Men’s Wrestlers will be participating. Tokyo Olympics medalists Ravi and Bajrang will be competing in the event. While the Women’s contingent will have 5 coaching and support staff, the Men’s contingent will comprise of 11 coaching and support staff.”

Similarly, the Indian Weightlifting team will participate in the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 to be held from February 23-28. The women’s contingent comprises nine weightlifters and four support staff, while the men’s contingent comprises seven weightlifters and four support staff. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be a part of the contingent.

The Government, meanwhile, has also approved the participation of a 33-member Indian Shooting team in the ISSF World Cup Cairo, Egypt, from February 25 to March 8. The members include 25 shooters, six coaches and two physiotherapists. Tokyo Olympians Divyansh, Apurvi Chandela, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat are among the contingent taking part.