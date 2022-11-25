Indian hotel manager wins Rs 2 cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Indian hotel manager has won the grand prize of one million Dirham (Rs 2,21,91,070) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner of the draw, Hari Jayaram— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Hari Jayaram has been living in the UAE for the past eight years. After hearing about Big Ticket, a year and a half ago he started purchasing tickets with two of his friends.

Interestingly, when Big Ticket representatives first contacted him, he was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

“I am thrilled to have won. I hope to still win the Dh30-million grand prize,” Jayaram told Khaleej Times.

He still stands a chance to take home the 30 million Dirham prize on December 3.

Big Ticket fans have until November 30 to make purchases online or by visiting store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.