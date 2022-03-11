Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine

Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war-hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster carrying 213 students arrived from Sumy . (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war-hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster carrying 213 students arrived from Sumy . (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war-hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster carrying 213 students arrived from Sumy . (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ghaziabad: Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war-hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster carrying 213 students arrived from Sumy . (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ghaziabad: Indian nationals after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war-hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster carrying 213 students arrived from Sumy . (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)