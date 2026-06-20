Indian passport, visa services in UAE to be suspended for 5 days

Abu Dhabi: Indian passport, visa and attestation services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be suspended from June 26 to June 30 as India transitions to a new outsourced provider for consular services.

The announcement was made by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, which said regular appointments for the services will not be available during the five-day transition period. Emergency passport, visa and attestation services, however, will continue through the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

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The new service provider, Al Hind Tours and Travel LLC, will assume responsibility for delivering outsourced consular services across the UAE from July 1, 2026.

As part of the handover, the current providers — BLS International for passport and visa services and SGIVS Global for attestation services — will stop accepting new applications after the close of business on June 25.

Indian missions in the UAE have advised applicants with urgent requirements to contact the embassy or consulate directly during the transition period.

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The embassy also said a new appointment portal for passport, visa and attestation services will be launched before the new provider begins operations.

Indian nationals have been urged to rely only on official communication channels and verified social media accounts of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai for updates.