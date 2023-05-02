Indian pilgrim saved after cardiac arrest while performing Umrah

Riyadh: The medical team saved the life of an Indian pilgrim who suffered a cardiac arrest while performing the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ambulance teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Makkah have successfully saved a man in his sixties, who experienced severe shortness of breath, resulting in a loss of consciousness.

According to Dr Mustafa Baljoun, Director General of the Authority’s branch in Makkah, the medical command and control room received a distress call at 9:44 am on Sunday regarding a pilgrim who fainted after his heart had stopped while performing the sa’i ritual in the wheelchair tracks in the mas’a area (the area between Safa and Marwa).

The medical teams immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the pilgrim.

The patient was transferred to Ajyad General Hospital, where he was convalescing in the intensive care unit.

A similar incident occurred during the Umrah season this year.

In March, emergency rescue teams in Makkah demonstrated their expertise in dealing with medical emergencies by saving a 32-year-old Egyptian pilgrim.

The patient’s heart stopped twice, and he developed severe shortness of breath and lost consciousness for 27 minutes.