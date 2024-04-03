Indian technician wins Rs 22 cr in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A Qatar-based Indian expat won a staggering Dirham 10 million (Rs 22,74,12,857) in the last draw of Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket weekly draw after it announced a pause in operations from Monday, April 1.

The winner, Ramesh Pesalalu Kannan, bagged the prize after purchasing ticket number 056845 for the raffle draw number 262 on March 29 during a buy-two-get-one-free promotion. He purchased this ticket along with ten of his friends.

Also Read Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw announces operations halt

Ramesh, who works as a mechanical technician, has been living in Qatar from the past 15 years.

“Every month, I hoped and prayed that I’d win. Last month, I was only one number from winning the grand prize. I had the same sequence of numbers except for one single digit. Still, I knew that one day I would win,” Ramesh told Big Ticket host.

“Allah brought me this stroke of luck during the holy month of Ramzan. I am truly blessed,” he added.

Ramesh intends to build his parents dream home, where his wife, sister and parents can live.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket announced a temporary pause to its operations in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE.

“During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. Big Ticket remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes. Rest assured, all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed.”

Big Ticket is the third major raffle draw operator to pause operations. Since January 1 this year, Mahzooz and Emirates Draw have paused operations in the UAE.