Indians can now make UPI payments using Paytm in UAE, 6 other countries

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the owner of Paytm, has enabled its users to make India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments at various international locations.

Indian travellers can now use their Paytm app for cashless payments in destinations where UPI is accepted, including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

This enhancement allows users to conveniently pay for shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI for international payments through their Paytm app.

How to set up UPI international on Paytm

UPI international can be set up on the Paytm app with a one-time activation linked to the user’s bank account, allowing easy access via a UPI-enabled QR code.

Travellers can select a usage period of 1 to 90 days and deactivate the service at any time to ensure payments are made as intended. This feature enhances security and control by preventing accidental transactions with foreign merchants once users return to India.

In addition, during the payment process, users can view the exact foreign exchange rates and any conversion fees applied by their bank.

“With UPI International, we’re thrilled to extend this ease to Indian travelers, enabling them to make secure, cashless payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.” “With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users.” Paytm spokesperson said.

In March, PhonePe enabled UPI payments for UAE users at Mashreq’s NEOPAY terminals.

On July 3, India’s NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) announced a partnership with Network International (Network) to enable QR code-based UPI payments in the UAE across Network’s point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

On July 19, Al Maya Supermarkets, a leading supermarket chain in the UAE announced the acceptance of UPI payments across its outlets in the country.

In August, one of the biggest retail companies in the UAE, LuLu started giving customers the option to accept payments through UPI in all its stores in the country.