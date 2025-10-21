Indians top labour market in Kuwait with 5.78 lakh workers

The latest labour market trends in Kuwait show that the total number of workers, excluding domestic workers, reached 2.229 million by the end of June 2025.

Among all expats, Indians constituted 25.9 percent of the total workforce with 5,78,240 workers, an increase of 4,375 compared to the end of 2024. Egyptians ranked second with 4,69,370 workers, while Kuwaiti citizens came third with 448,900 workers.

According to a report by the Kuwait labour ministry, the workforce grew by 15,550 workers during the first half of 2025. The number of expatriate workers increased by 16,227, while the number of Kuwaiti citizens in the labour market dropped by 669.

The report said that 73.1 percent of Kuwaiti workers are employed in the government sector, totalling 327,967 citizens. It marked a decrease 5,112 compared to the end of 2024. The oil sector employed 19,885 citizens, which is 4.4 percent, while 45,860 citizens, or 10.2 percent, worked in the private sector.

The average monthly salary for Kuwaiti citizens ranged from Kuwati Dinar (KD) 1,571 – KD 1,865 for males and KD 1,356 for females. Government employees earned an average of KD 1,605 per month, while those in the private sector earned KD 1,401.

The data reflects continued growth in expatriate employment, led by Indian workers, and a slight decline in citizen participation across most sectors.