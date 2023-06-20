Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

Located between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Mount Anak Krakatau has been in the third level of danger since April 24, 2022, until now.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th June 2023 10:02 am IST
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
volcano (Representative image)

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 1.5 km, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

“The column of ash was white to gray, with thick intensity, moving to the southeast,” said the Mount Anak Krakatau Monitoring Post Officer Jumono.

Also Read
Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

The eruption at 8.22la.m. on Monday was without a bang, with a maximum amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 3 minutes and 2 seconds, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

Located between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Mount Anak Krakatau has been in the third level of danger since April 24, 2022, until now.

From June 6 to 11, this mountain turmoil increased, recording nine eruptions with volcanic ash throwing up to 3.5 km into the sky.

People have been advised not to move within a 5 km radius of the crater to avoid the impact of the eruption.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th June 2023 10:02 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button