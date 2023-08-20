Injury delays Neymar’s Al-Hilal debut by a month: Coach Jorge Jesus

On Tuesday, August 15, former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on a two-year deal reported to be about 98.24 million dollars (Rs 8,16,93,43,680).

Neymar's injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month: Coach Jorge Jesus
Photo: Neymar/Twitter

Riyadh: The much-awaited debut of Brazilian football superstar Neymar da Silva Santos Junior for Saudi club Al-Hilal is on hold as the player suffered a minor injury.

The arrival of the famous striker sparked excitement among the fans, but the club’s coach, Jorge Jesus, revealed that injury of Neymar will prevent him participating in training for few days.

“Neymar is an innovative and creative player, he will help us to improve, but he has a slight injury now and I don’t know when he will return. Maybe he will be ready in mid-September,” Jesus said, as quoted by Reuters.

On Saturday, August 19, Neymar was officially unveiled as a Al-Hilal player in front of 60,000 spectators and in an enthusiastic atmosphere at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

“An amazing night that made me happy. Thank you to the fans, #Al-Hilal .. I am proud to be Al-Hilal,” Neymar wrote on X.

He has become the latest high-profile addition to the booming Saudi Pro League (SPL).

