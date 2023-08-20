Watch: Neymar unveiled as Al-Hilal player in Riyadh

Riyadh: Brazilian superstar Neymar was officially unveiled as a player for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, August 19.

Neymar, who was wearing the club’s blue and white jersey, entered the stadium, with a capacity of 68,000 spectators, amid thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

Fans welcomed him to Al-Hilal with a spectacular fireworks display as he walked out onto the field donning his number 10.

In his opening speech, the 31-year-old pledged to do his best to achieve titles with the “Crescent Blue”.

Neymar addressed the fans in the stands, saying, “I am happy to be in this enthusiastic atmosphere. I will do more and more for you.”

“Let’s enjoy this season and win trophies,” the Brazilian star added.

At the same ceremony, Al-Hilal also presented Brazilian winger Malcom, and Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassin Bono, who recently joined the team.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish daily “Marca” reported that the official store of Al-Hilal club sold more than 10,000 shirts for the Brazilian star Neymar, after the official announcement of his transfer to the ranks of the team.

On Tuesday, August 15, former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on a two-year deal reported to be about 98.24 million dollars (Rs 8,16,93,43,680).

On Friday, August 18, he arrived in Riyadh, to a hero’s welcome.

He has become the latest high-profile addition to the booming Saudi Pro League (SPL).