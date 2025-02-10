‘Inshallah!’ Hania Aamir drops major hint about Bollywood debut

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her cute looks and stellar performances, has been making headlines once again for statement on Bollywood debut. After winning hearts with her role as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on her next project.

While she has yet to make an official announcement, there is a buzz that she might be eyeing a Bollywood debut.

The speculation gained momentum after controversial personality Rakhi Sawant claimed that she had pitched Hania’s name to Salman Khan and even requested him to work with her. This unexpected revelation set social media abuzz, leaving fans curious about whether Hania is actually considering stepping into the Indian film industry.

Hania Aamir’s Bollywood Plans

Addressing the Bollywood rumors, Hania recently responded to a question about working with Karan Johar. Her reply instantly went viral. She said, “Achcha project hua to sochenge. (Will think about it when it comes). If it’s a good project, I will definitely consider it. Inshallah!”

Furthermore, at another event in Manchester, she was asked if she would ever work in Bollywood films or music videos. In response, she shared her perspective, saying, “Whenever this question is asked, it feels as though it’s something wrong to do. But it’s art, and I don’t have any problem with it. So, whenever I get an opportunity that seems fun and makes me feel like I can do well in it, then why not?”

Her Journey & Growing Popularity in India

Hania Aamir is one of the most celebrated stars in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She made her film debut with Janaan (2016) and quickly transitioned to television with Titli (2017). However, it was her role in Ishqiya (2020) that catapulted her to massive fame. Later, her performances in Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha further solidified her position as one of the most adored actresses, with a huge fan base not just in Pakistan but also in India.

With her immense popularity and growing international appeal, could Bollywood be her next big move? Fans certainly seem excited about the possibility!