Mumbai: Archana Puran Singh, fondly remembered as the glamorous and bubbly Ms. Briganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), has carved a unique place for herself in Indian entertainment. She is celebrating her birthday today. Starting her journey with modelling and small roles in the late 1980s, she gained recognition for her charm, comic timing, and unforgettable screen presence.

While her Ms. Briganza role became iconic and is still celebrated in pop culture, Archana went on to shine in television as well, becoming a household name through popular comedy shows. Over the years, she has transformed into one of the most recognizable and loved faces of Indian entertainment.

Archana Puran Singh’s net worth 2025

With an estimated net worth of around Rs 235 crore, Archana enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. A major chunk of her wealth comes from her long-standing career in films and television, along with brand endorsements, YouTube content, and hefty acting fees.

Earnings per episode

Reportedly, she earns Rs 10–12 lakh per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, making her one of the highest-paid members, with her Season 3 remuneration standing between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.2 crore.

Expensive properties

Archana Puran Singh, along with her husband Parmeet Sethi, resides in two lavish bungalows in Madh Island, worth nearly Rs 70 crore, featuring natural textures, wooden accents, and a blend of luxury with nature. She also treasures her 75-year-old ancestral home in Dehradun, built by her late father, lawyer Puran Singh, which reflects a vintage charm. Beyond these, the couple owns other prime residential properties across Mumbai.

Archana Puran Singh’s car collection 2025

Adding to her glamorous lifestyle is her impressive car collection, which includes luxury beasts like —