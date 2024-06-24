Instagram influencer booked for performing yoga inside Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a police complaint against an Instagram influencer, Archana Makwana, for performing yoga inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The action was taken after some visuals of Makwana performing yoga on the premises of the Golden Temple on International Yoga Day, June 21, went viral on social media.

Pertinently, the Golden Temple also known as Sri Darbar Sahib is the most sacred place for Sikhs.

The SGPC, which is the top apex body that manages gurdwaras across India has accused Makwana of hurting Sikh religious sentiments and disregarding the sanctity of the holy site.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC President said that some individuals deliberately ignore the historical importance and reverence of the Golden Temple and commit such “objectionable acts”.

In addition, the Committee leaders have also taken disciplinary action against three of its employees, known as ‘sewadars’, for dereliction of duty in allowing Makwana to perform yoga in the ‘Parikrama’ (circumambulation path) of the temple.

Following an outrage, Makwana who is a lifestyle influencer and travel blogger removed the content from her social media account and issued a public apology. However, she also claimed that she has been receiving death threats from the committee members over phone calls despite her apology.

“I did it in good faith”



Influencer Archana Makwana’s #yoga poses at Golden Temple, Amritsar sparks ire, complaint filed. She apologized and removed the content from Instagram after receiving death threats. pic.twitter.com/vpSuiFpRci — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) June 24, 2024

On the other hand, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal while addressing the media rejected assertions of the influencer and said this was an attempt to ‘defame Sikhs’.

Regarding the Archana Makwana yoga incident, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC General Secretary, said, ‘The Sikh religion always respects women.’ He further urged Archana Makwana to lodge a complaint against those who are giving her death and rape threats. Grewal emphasized that… pic.twitter.com/4zPNdgjtOf — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Makwana under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.