Instagram removes slain journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi’s account

Social media platform, Instagram, has removed the account of journalist Saleh Al- Jafarawi’s account which had 4.5 million followers.

According to Quds News Network, archived snapshots of Al Jafarawi’s page on the Wayback Machine, the largest public internet archive, also appear to have been disabled, raising concerns about the digital erasure of Palestinian documentation.

The journalist was reportedly killed while covering the fighting between militia groups in Gaza on October 12 amid the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, the 28-year-old journalist was shot by members of a militia while covering clashes in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza. Aljafarawi was reportedly missing since Sunday morning. “The clashes in Gaza City involved ‘an armed militia affiliated with the (Israeli) occupation,” a source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera Arabic.

According to the Ministry of Interior, militia members killed people returning from southern Gaza to Gaza City. The ministry has issued warnings to people that the situation in Gaza is tense despite the ceasefire agreement.