‘Introspect’: Owaisi to BRS on Musi project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, November 2 asked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to “introspect” over the Musi riverfront development project.

Owaisi said that the plan for Musi development was drawn by the BRS government.

“They drew the Musi riverfront development plan while in power, didn’t they?” he asked, adding that he had urged the then government not to draw the plan.

“You (BRS) are the ones who created this problem. Why wasn’t water being released from Gandipet into the Musi River during the BRS tenure?,” Owais asked.

“If the water had been released from Gandipet, it would have been stored at Bhujagguta in Nampally constituency,” the Hyderabad MP explained.

He reiterated that the BRS is responsible for mooting the Musi Riverfront development, adding that if the Telangana government is willing to take up the project without demolishing houses, “they are most welcome.”

Owaisi further urged the BRS to remain consistent with its views.

The AIMIM chief further attacked the BRS, claiming that the AIMIM helped its candidates win seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the Telangana assembly elections in 2023.

“The BRS lost the Assembly elections due to its own mistake of repeating 24 candidates, if they hadn’t done that they’d be in power today. However, the BRS was overconfident,” Owaisi concluded.