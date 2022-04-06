IPL 2022: KKR win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas mentioned that Rasikh Salam is making his debut for Knight Riders and replaces Shivam Mavi, while Pat Cummins comes in place of Tim Southee.

“We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities,” the KKR captain said.

“We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes,” he added.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also made two changes as Surykumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh while debudent Dewald Brevis replaced Tim David in the playing XI.

“We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last two games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch,” said MI skipper Rohit.

Also Read Kuwaiti fencing player refuses to face Israel opponent in UAE

“We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last two games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy