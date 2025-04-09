IPL 2025: PBKS allrounder Maxwell reprimanded for code of conduct breach

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings allrounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday night.

PBKS secured an 18-run win over CSK in at the New PCA Stadium, riding on Priyansh Arya’s sensational century and a composed bowling performance under pressure.

“Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the official statement read.

As per IPL code of conduct, article 2.2 relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.

“Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

“For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board,” the rule read.

After skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK, The innings was headlined by 22-year-old Arya, who struck a blistering 103 off just 42 balls.

The right-hander recorded the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history, reaching the landmark in just 39 deliveries.

Shashank Singh, who was remained unbeaten on 50, provided stability during the middle overs and helping the side maintain momentum after Arya’s dismissal as PBKS posted 219/6.

In response, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 201 for 5. Devon Conway top-scored with 69 before being retired out. Shivam Dube contributed 42, while MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 27, but the chase fell short as Punjab’s bowlers held their nerve at the death and sealed the 18-run win.