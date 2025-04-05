IPL online betting racket busted in Goa, 3 Telangana natives held

The police seized mobile phones, a laptop and gaming accessories worth Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused

Three Telangana natives held for IPL betting racket busted in Goa

Panaji: Three natives of Telangana have been arrested in Goa for allegedly operating a racket accepting bets online on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, police said on Saturday, April 5.

The crime branch raided an apartment in the Porvorim locality near here late on Friday night and caught the accused red-handed, a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused, Tigulla Shrinivas (39), Gaddala Kiran Kumar (37) and Annathapuram Shravankumar Chary (36), all hailing from Telangana, were accepting bets on the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

The police seized mobile phones, a laptop and gaming accessories worth Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused, he said.

