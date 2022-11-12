Iran accuses the West of teaching protestors to make weapons, Molotov cocktails

Tehran: With the wave of anti-government protests sweeping Iran, the Iranian Foreign Minister accused a number of Western countries of spreading violence in Iran, by teaching protesters to make weapons and Molotov cocktails, local media reported.

In a phone call Thursday evening with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian accused Western said, “In contravention of the UN charter, a small number of Western governments hiding behind peaceful slogans encourage violence, and teach demonstrators how to make weapons and Molotov cocktails in Iran through social media and mass media.”

The minister stressed that the actions of these Western countries “led to the killing of policemen and insecurity in Iran, and also paved the way for the activity of the terrorist organization of the Islamic State”.

Iran protests entered the ninth week

Protests in Iran on Friday entered their ninth week, despite the security crackdown and the killing of many since September 16, 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for three days by the morality police.

Protests continue in several Iranian cities, especially in Iran’s Baluchistan region, which witnesses daily demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the security forces violently confronted the protesters, killing hundreds of them. The Human Rights Activists News Agency “Hrana” announced that 314 protesters were killed in the unrest, including 47 minors.

At least 14,170 people, including 392 students, were arrested in those protests that took place in 136 cities and towns and 134 universities.

أظهر مقطع فيديو من احتجاجات مدينة خاش بمحافظة بلوشستان الإيرانية قيام المحتجين بإسقاط لافتة تحمل اسم قاسم سليماني في أحد شوارع المدينة. وقد داس المحتجون على هذه اللافتة بأقدامهم، مرددين هتافات ضد سليماني والحرس الثوري.#احتجاجات_إيران pic.twitter.com/1WOgnvQ55U — إيران إنترناشيونال-عربي (@IranIntl_Ar) November 11, 2022