Iran bans all Israel-linked ships from Strait of Hormuz

Published: 14th April 2024 7:36 pm IST
Photo: AFP

Tehran: The government of Islamic Republic of Iran has imposed a ban on all vessels associated with the “Zionist regime” from operating in the Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The decision is efffective from Sunday, April 14. The statement warned of confiscation for any such vessels found in these maritime territories.

This comes after Iran launched 300 drones and missiles on Israel, from Saturday night, April 13 to Sunday dawn, which lasted for about five hours.

The Iranian response, titled “Honest Promise,” was announced approximately an hour after the commencement of the operation, IRNA News Agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commandos seized an Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, rappelling down from a helicopter.

It is being reported that there are as many as seventeen Indians onboard the container ship.

