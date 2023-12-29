Iran executes four saboteurs linked to Israel’s Mossad

Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country’s security.

Iran executes four saboteurs linked to Israel's Mossad
Tehran: Iran on Friday said that it has executed four saboteurs linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, media reports said.

“Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country’s security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures,” the Iranian news media reported.

