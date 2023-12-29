Iran executes four saboteurs linked to Israel’s Mossad

Tehran: Iran on Friday said that it has executed four saboteurs linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, media reports said.

“Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country’s security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures,” the Iranian news media reported.

🔻۴ نفر از از عوامل تیم خرابکاری مرتبط با رژیم صهیونیستی که تحت هدایت افسران سرویس موساد مرتکب اقدامات گسترده‌ای علیه امنیت کشور شده بودند پس از طی روال قانونی صبح امروز اعدام شدند.https://t.co/x6hNJdkloW — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) December 29, 2023

