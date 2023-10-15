Iran FM warns Israel of retaliation if Gaza attacks doesn’t stop

His comment came after he met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 15th October 2023 8:13 pm IST
Iran FM warns Israel of retaliation if Gaza attacks doesn’t stop
Photo: QNA

Tehran: Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that if Israel decides to enter Gaza then the resistance leaders will turn Israel into a cemetery for occupation soldiers, media reports said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

His comment came after he met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Washington has come forward to preserve the statue and puppet of Israel,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SBA, EPA withdraw from Frankfurt Book Fair after award for Palestinian author cancelled

“If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will befall America as well.”

Israeli tanks have begun positioning themselves on the border fence with Gaza as the military build-up continues amid relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave, Al Jazeera reported.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced after Israel ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south amid a looming ground offensive.

Also Read
Kuwait to consider opening family visa for Palestinian teachers

At least 2,329 Palestinians, including 724 children, killed in Israeli air raids. The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’s military operation stands at 1,300, including 286 soldiers.

The Israeli military says it is striking targets in Lebanon after a missile attack by Hezbollah fighters killed a person in its territory. It comes as Iran warned Israel to cease its “war crimes” against Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 15th October 2023 8:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button