Iran, Maldives resume diplomatic ties after seven years

The decision was made "in line with the two nations' interests and aspirations."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Iran, Maldives resume diplomatic ties after seven years
Photo: X

Tehran: Iran and the Maldives have announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after a seven-year hiatus.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The decision was made “in line with the two nations’ interests and aspirations,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

The announcement came after a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Maldivian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Israeli PM Netanyahu presents map erasing Palestine at UN

In May 2016, the Maldives, a supporter of Saudi Arabia, ended its diplomatic relations with Iran, following Riyadh’s earlier decision to sever ties with Tehran in January of the same year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and the Maldives is part of a wave of normalisations in Iran’s relations with other countries that began in March when Tehran and Riyadh reached a groundbreaking Beijing-brokered agreement to resume diplomatic ties and reopen their embassies and missions.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button