Iran prepares to launch attack on Israel amid Lebanon invasion: Report

Iran is reportedly preparing for an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to a warning issued by the United States on Tuesday, October 1. The US cautioned that any such attack would have “severe” consequences for Tehran.

This warning coincided with Israel’s announcement of a ground offensive in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia. This offensive follows the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike last week.

A senior White House official stated that the US has indications of Iran’s preparations and is actively supporting Israel’s defensive measures against the potential attack.

The United States and its western allies intervened to support Israel during a combined Iranian missile and drone attack in April, which Tehran initiated as retaliation for an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus.

Iran has reacted to Nasrallah’s killing by vowing to bring about Israel’s “destruction,” although the Iranian foreign ministry clarified that it would not send troops to confront Israel.

The US official added: “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran, asserting that there is “nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach” and predicting that a future “when Iran is finally free” would “come a lot sooner than people think”

The prospect of an Iranian attack on Israel raises concerns about escalating regional conflict, a situation that the US and other global powers are eager to avoid.

While the US has supported Israel’s actions against Hezbollah, President Joe Biden has also called for a ceasefire.

US Secretary of state antony Blinken emphasized the US commitment to Israel’s defence during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart. Additionally, the US has announced the deployment of several thousand more troops and additional fighter jets to the Middle East to bolster its forces.

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin expressed support for Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure along the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has engaged in low-intensity strikes against Israeli troops since the onset of Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered a significant Israeli military response in the Gaza Strip.

Cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah has persisted throughout the conflict.