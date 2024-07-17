Iran rejects allegations of involvement in assassination bid on Trump

Iran has strongly denied accusations of its involvement in a plot to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump while expressing its intention to pursue legal action against Trump for his alleged role in killing Iranian top General Qassem Soleinani in 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks on Wednesday after US media alleged that American authorities had obtained “intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Trump,” Press TV, an Iranian state-owned news network reported.

Kan’ani stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to pursue legal action against Trump for his direct role in the crime of assassinating General Qassem Soleimani.

The Islamic Republic considers such claims to be a product of malicious political goals and intents, Kan’ani added.

On January 3, 2020, the US military assassinated Soleimani who was Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport. Iran has long vowed to seek legal retribution for Solei mani’s assassination which the country has described as “state terrorism”.

In January this year, a senior Iranian judicial official said 94 US nationals have been charged with involving in Soleimani’s assassination, stressing that no one will be immune from prosecution in this case.

The Iranian government’s rejection of the accusation came after the assassination attempt against Trump that took place while he was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump survived the attempt, suffering an ear injury.

Subsequently, the US officially reportedly received intelligence about a potential Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, promoting increased security measures around the former president’s residency.

According to BBC reports, the FBI named a young local man named Thomas Matthew Crooks, as the person who shot at Donald Trump during a campaign rally. Investigators believe that Crooks, armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, opened fire at the former president while he was addressing a crowd, leaving one audience member dead and two others wounded.