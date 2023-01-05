Iran releases actress Taraneh Alidoosti after 18 days in custody

Tehran: Iranian authorities on Wednesday released prominent Iranian actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, 18 days after she was detained over her support for the protest movement.

38-year-old Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was released on bail.

On Wednesday, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests, tweeted an image of Alidoosti, who is seen holding flowers while surrounded by colleagues and friends after she was released.

Prominent actress #Taraneh_Alidoosti was released on bail from #Evin_Prison. On December 17, 2022, security forces arrested and jailed her in Ward 209 of Evin Prison.#Iran pic.twitter.com/8OpT75GOhw — HRANA English (@HRANA_English) January 4, 2023

On December 17, Alidoosti, was arrested for supporting the protests and denouncing the execution of demonstrators.

This came after the actress denounced on social media, on the December 8, the execution of Mohsen Shakari, who was convicted in connection with the protests, and he is the first person to be executed in a case related to the protests.

Alidosti wrote at the time, “Any international organization that watches this bloodbath without responding is a disgrace to humanity.”

She also posted a picture of herself with the phrase “Woman, Life, Freedom,” a slogan often used during protests.

Unverified photos posted on social media showed Alidoosti— carrying flowers outside the prison and being greeted by colleagues and friends. She also appeared without headscarf after allegedly leaving prison.

Profile in courage: Acclaimed Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was imprisoned for nearly three weeks for posting a photo of herself online without compulsory hejab. She was released today on bail, without wearing hejab. https://t.co/J9CrOkcrXu pic.twitter.com/GKYxIqOsoZ — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) January 4, 2023

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti released after three weeks in detention: what joy and relief! Let’s stay involved! pic.twitter.com/rDwKJsfhZI — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) January 4, 2023

Alidoosti was among the Iranian celebrities who expressed support for the protests across the country and criticized the authorities’ handling of the protesters.

More than 600 artists and filmmakers had recently called for Alidoosti’s release in an open letter. The Cannes Film Festival also condemned the detention and called for her immediate release.

Since September 16, Iran has been witnessing protests following the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, three days after she was arrested by the morality police for not adhering to the strict rules of dress in Iran.

Islamic Republic has so far executed two people who took part in the mass protests.