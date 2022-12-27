Iranian footballer Ali Dafamiie’s family deboarded from flight

Iranian Football legend Ali Dafamiie’s family were deboarded from a Mahan Air flight on Monday after it was rerouted to Iran’s Kish island.

Daei said his wife and daughter had flown on a Mahan Air flight, taking off from the capital Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, headed to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, ISNA news agency reported.

The judiciary in its statement said, “Daei’s wife had pledged to inform the relevant institutions of her decision before leaving the country,” following their association with the groups against the Islamic revolution and rioters and calling for strikes.

The IRNA report added that “the flight landed at Kish airport and Ali Daei’s wife and daughter got off the plane.”

The former Bayern Munich player, who played in Iran’s 2-1 World Cup victory against the United States in 1998, has said he has been targeted by threats after backing the protests triggered by the death of Amini.

“My daughter and wife were taken off the flight, but they were not arrested,” Daei said.