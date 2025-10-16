IRCTC announces ‘Bhavya Gujarat’ tourist trains for Telugu states

Hyderabad: Indian Railways (IRCTC) has announced special trains for the Gujarat tour starting from Renigunta railway station on October 26.

Under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist trains, IRCTC launched “Bhavya Gujarat” which will commence from October 26 till November 4, covering Dwarkadish temple, Nageshwar temple, Bet Dwarka, Somnath temple, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun temple, Rani Ki Vav and Statue of Unity.

The tour will cover 9 nights/10 days, including all travel facilities of rail and road transport, catering arrangements both on and off board, with travel insurance.

The train will provide boarding/de-boarding from Gudur, Nellore, Chirala, Tenali, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Khamman, Kazipet, Secunderabad and Nizamabad in Telangana, Hazur Sahib Nanded and Purna from Maharashtra.

The tour price starts from Rs. 18,400 for economy, Rs 30,200 for standard and Rs 39,900 for comfort.