Is Hyderabad set to experience penumbral lunar eclipse today?

Hyderabad: Astrophiles residing in Hyderabad are wondering whether the penumbral lunar eclipse, one of the celestial events of 2024, will be visible from the city.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from several countries, including Africa, Australia, and the Americas.

Unfortunately, all Indian cities, including Hyderabad, will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 4:53:16 UTC on March 25 (10:23:16 IST on March 25). The maximum eclipse will occur at 7:12:51 UTC on March 25 (12:42:51 IST on March 25).

The penumbral eclipse will end at 9:32:27 UTC (15:02:27 IST).

Moon passes only into Earth’s penumbra

For those who are not familiar with the concept of a penumbral lunar eclipse, it occurs when the Moon passes only into the Earth’s penumbra.

This means that the Moon enters the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, which results in a subtle darkening of the Moon’s surface.

Other types of lunar eclipses are partial lunar eclipses and total lunar eclipses. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon is obscured by the Earth’s shadow, while a total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire Moon is immersed in the Earth’s umbra, the central and darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

No lunar eclipse visible in Hyderabad in 2024

Three more eclipses, namely one lunar and two solar eclipses, are scheduled to occur in 2024.

Also Read Telangana sizzles as summer heat surges with rainfall pause

The lunar eclipse will occur on September 18, and solar eclipses will take place on April 8 and October 2.

However, none of the eclipses will be visible in Hyderabad or any other part of India.