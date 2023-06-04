Is Lionel Messi’s Rs 3534 crore move to Saudi club Al-Hilal done deal?

Argentine star legend Lionel Messi is likely to sign a monstrous offer of 400 million euros (Rs 35,34,94,53,428) per year offered by Saudi Arabia’s football club Al-Hilal. If the deal is signed it will make Messi the highest player paid ever in football history.

The offer is double the salary of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. He was offered 200 million euros (Rs 17,67,47,26,714).

The football club is expected to announce the signing on June 6 after the football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confirmed his exit from the Ligue 1 club, local media reported.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the six-time Golden Boot winner will depart at the end of the season, June 30.

💬 Christophe Galtier sur le dernier match de Lionel Messi en Ligue 1 : « J’ai eu le privilège de diriger le meilleur joueur de l’histoire du football » pic.twitter.com/1DDd373Lbf — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 1, 2023

In recent months, Messi has been extensively linked with a move to Saudi Arabia or a return to Barcelona.

Currently, Saudi clubs are allowed to register only seven foreign players. Nigerian player Odion Ighalo has confirmed his exit from the Al-Hilal club this summer.

It is speculated Messi could take the Nigerian player’s place.

However, it looks like his future will be clear in a few days as he enters the next phase.

Club insiders told the Spanish outlet SPORT that Messi will decide his future with the Saudi football club by June 6. They have “prepared all of the necessary paperwork” to announce his signing on the same day, the publication reported.