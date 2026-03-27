Hyderabad: Rumours linking Malaika Arora with Sorab Bedi have been doing the rounds for a while now. Addressing the speculation, Malaika finally broke her silence and made it clear that she is unfazed by the chatter.

Speaking in a recent interaction, she said, “It’s irritating now. I just treat it as a joke.” She further added, “Arhaan and me, we have a good laugh about a lot of these things.”

The actress also opened up about her outlook on relationships, saying, “I can’t plan these things. If it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that’s going on in my life.”

Not actively looking for love

Malaika подчеркed that while companionship is beautiful, it is not something she is actively chasing. “Yes, of course, companionship, partner, all those things are beautiful, but I am not actively seeking it like, ‘Oh, I need a partner,’” she said.

She added, “I am very proud of the fact that I am a self-made woman, and I don’t need a man to fulfil or complete the person that I am. If I had to be with somebody, I’d do it on my own terms.”

Malaika Arora with Sorab Bedi’s Age Gap

Sorab Bedi, who gained popularity after winning MTV Splitsvilla X6, is 31 years old, while Malaika is 52. The 21-year age difference has been one of the major talking points among fans online.

Sorab began his career as a model and later appeared in television shows like Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi and Chand Jalne Laga. He has also featured in a music video and walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

Past relationships and recent buzz

Before being linked to Sorab, Malaika was rumoured to be dating diamond merchant Harsh Mehta after the two were spotted together at an Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai and later at the airport.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The couple separated in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and share a son, Arhaan Khan. She later dated Arjun Kapoor, with whom she reportedly parted ways in 2024.

For now, Malaika seems focused on her personal growth and professional journey, choosing to rise above rumours and live life on her own terms.