Is Rashmika finally admitting her love for Vijay Deverakonda?

Hyderabad: Fans have been curious about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda ever since their hit movies Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rumors of their relationship have only grown stronger with time, especially after they were seen together often, including with Vijay’s family.

Rashmika Hints at Her Personal Life

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika gave fans a clue about her personal life. Talking about her “happy place,” she said: “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not forever.”

The Pushpa 2 actress went on to add, “But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner,” she said.

Her mention of being “a partner” sparked more speculation, though she didn’t name anyone.

Vijay’s Take on Relationships

Vijay Deverakonda also hinted at being in a relationship during an earlier interview. When asked if he was single, he joked, “I’m 35. Do you think I would still be single?” He added that he would share details only when he felt the time was right.

On the work front, Rashmika is set to star in Chhaava, releasing on February 14, 2025. Vijay continues to shine with his exciting projects too.