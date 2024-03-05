‘Is Revanth Reddy Telangana’s Eknath Shinde?’ questions BRS

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy referred to PM Narendra Modi as an ‘elder brother’ on Monday. In response, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioned, “Is Revanth Telangana’s Eknath Shinde?”

BRS claimed, “Telangana Congress CM Revanth Anumula, believes that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as Prime Minister and wants continuous support to develop Telangana along the lines of the ‘Gujarat Model'”.

BRS questions Rahul Gandhi over Revanth Reddy’s statement

Tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targetting Revanth Reddy, BRS wrote, “Your own party’s Chief Minister doesn’t seem confident about the Congress party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections”.

It further questioned, “Why should the common man believe in you?”

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The current chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde played a key role in the political crisis in the state in 2022.

Shinde favoured a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance over Congress and NCP. As he has obtained support from many MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray was left with no option but to resign from CM post.

Later, forming an alliance with the BJP, Shinde became the new Maharashtra CM.

BRS now questions, ‘Is Revanth Telangana’s Eknath Shinde?’ following Telangana CM’s appeal for PM Modi’s support for state development.