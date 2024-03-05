‘Is Revanth Reddy Telangana’s Eknath Shinde?’ questions BRS

Telangana CM believes that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as Prime Minister, claims BRS.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th March 2024 2:49 pm IST
Telangana CM calls PM Modi 'big brother', seeks Centre's help in state's growth
Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the launch of development initiatives, in Adilabad, Telangana, Monday, March 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy referred to PM Narendra Modi as an ‘elder brother’ on Monday. In response, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioned, “Is Revanth Telangana’s Eknath Shinde?”

Subhan Bakery Instagram

BRS claimed, “Telangana Congress CM Revanth Anumula, believes that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as Prime Minister and wants continuous support to develop Telangana along the lines of the ‘Gujarat Model'”.

BRS questions Rahul Gandhi over Revanth Reddy’s statement

Tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targetting Revanth Reddy, BRS wrote, “Your own party’s Chief Minister doesn’t seem confident about the Congress party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections”.

MS Education Academy

It further questioned, “Why should the common man believe in you?”

Also Read
Eknath Shinde-led faction is ‘real’ Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The current chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde played a key role in the political crisis in the state in 2022.

Shinde favoured a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance over Congress and NCP. As he has obtained support from many MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray was left with no option but to resign from CM post.

Also Read
Educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers

Later, forming an alliance with the BJP, Shinde became the new Maharashtra CM.

BRS now questions, ‘Is Revanth Telangana’s Eknath Shinde?’ following Telangana CM’s appeal for PM Modi’s support for state development.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th March 2024 2:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button