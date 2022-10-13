Islamic bodies condemn burning copies of Quran by Israeli settlers

Tehran: Renowned Islamic bodies expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the settlers’ actions in Hebron Palestine after they tore up copies of the Quran and burned them.

Nidal Al-Jabari, director of the Hebron Endowment, told the Wafa News Agency, that Israeli settlers on October 10, tore and burned a number of Qurans and threw them in the garbage near the Qaytun Mosque at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

He explained that seven copies of the Quran were found torn and dumped in the garbage, one of which was partially burned, stressing that this attack comes after a series of attacks carried out by settlers against the Ibrahimi Mosque and the houses surrounding it.

كتاب المسلمين المقدس ( #القران_الكريم ) يهان على يد بني صهيون

المستوطنون في #الخليل يحرقون المصحف ويلقوا به في حاوية القمامة..#الكيان_الصهيوني_الى_زوال pic.twitter.com/DuCl5rQgDy — Asmahan_ahmad (@yamhdey) October 10, 2022

يعني بس لو كان كتاب آيات شيطانية وانحرق بإيران كان العالم الغبي قام وما قعد…

مش ناطرين حدا، ما بيجيبها غير رجالها…



*مدير أوقاف الخليل نضال الجعبري: "مستوطنون" أحرقوا نسخاً من القرآن وألقوها في حاوية النفايات قرب مسجد قيطون في البلدة القديمة في الخليل#عملية_شعفاط pic.twitter.com/JfuExduh05 — Katia Nasser كاتيا ناصر (@katyushia2) October 10, 2022

Strong condemnation

Al-Azhar

Egypt’s highest Islamic seminary Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the actions of Israeli settlers.

OIC

On Thursday, October 13, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the extremist settlers’ tearing up and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) strongly condemned the extremist settlers’ tearing up and #burning of copies of the #HolyQur’an near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Al-Khalil (#Hebron), pic.twitter.com/BAYOpEqDzE — OIC (@OIC_OCI) October 13, 2022

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem

For his part, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Muhammad Hussein denounced the burning, tearing, and throwing of the Holy Qur’an by extremist settlers.

He stressed that these abhorrent actions express a racist discourse against Islam. It would provoke feelings of hatred and violence among people, and lead to a state of chaos and tension among them. He called for an end to such “reckless attacks.”

Palestine Judge

In turn, Palestine Judge Mahmoud al-Habbash condemned the settlers’ tearing and burning of copies of the Noble Qur’an, and considered – in a statement – this crime as a barbaric act and a war against Islam, a blatant attack and an insult to the feelings of nearly two billion Muslims around the world, and a violation of the faith of Islam and its holy book.

He sent an urgent call to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and all Islamic countries that fall under its banner to “mobilize and anger God Almighty and the Holy Quran is the constitution of our nation and the beacon of the call of Islam.”

Al-Habbash stressed that any reaction to this crime by any Palestinian or any Muslim is a legitimate response, as a religion and legally.

رئيس الوزراء محمد اشتية:

– يجب تجريم اعتداءات الاحتلال ومساءلة #إسرائيل على جرائمها، ووضع عصابات المستوطنين على قوائم الإرهاب.

– شعبنا الفلسطيني يواجه حربا شاملة، وعدوانا دمويا لم يتوقف لحظة واحدة، يتبادل خلاله جنود الاحتلال والمستوطنين الأدوار في ارتكاب الجرائم ضد شعبنا. pic.twitter.com/sTJRTSSQyM — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@snadps) October 10, 2022

The pioneers of social networking sites condemned the settlers’ behavior, considering that what happened was a new “crime” to be added to the record of the occupation’s crimes.

إحراق المستوطنين نسخًا من القرآن الكريم قرب مسجد في البلدة القديمة بالخليل تكشف وجههم الحاقد الذي لا يراعي إلا ولا ذمة، وأن عداؤهم ليس مع فلسطين فقط وإنما مع كل المسلمين في العالم.



هذا الانتهاك يتطلب رد فعل واسع من الأمة العربية وعلمائها والدول الإسلامية، إلا كتاب الله. — إبراهيم المدهون غزة Ebrahem Elmadhoun 🇵🇸 (@ibmadhun) October 10, 2022

Reply with prayer

In this context, social media users on Twitter issued a public invitation to perform Maghrib and Isha prayers on Monday at Qaytun Mosque in Hebron in response to the settlers’ assault on the Holy Quran.

This comes after hundreds of settlers held a party in the Ibrahimi Mosque, under strict protection by the occupation forces, on October 3.

رداً على قيام قطعان المستوطنين بإحراق القرآن الكريم ورميه في حاوية النفايات



دعوات لأداء صلاتي المغرب والعشاء في مسجد قيطون .. pic.twitter.com/ZXz8aJ39kF — عين الخليل 𓂆 (@ain_khalel) October 10, 2022

It is noteworthy that the Israeli forces prevented citizens from entering the squares surrounding the Ibrahimi Mosque, except for a few days during the year, while settlers are allowed to enter them all days of the year.

The Israeli forces banned the call to prayer 57 times in the Ibrahimi Mosque in September.

The Israeli forces continue to refuse to open the eastern door, prevent mosque employees from inspecting the roof, maintain minarets and loudspeakers, and restore ablutions and the entrance to the sanctuary.