Islamic New Year 1447 holiday announced for UAE private sector

Abu Dhabi: Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be granted a public holiday on Friday, June 27, to mark the start of the new Islamic year 1447 AH.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Monday, June 16.

We announce that Friday, June 27, will be an official paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1447.

This follows an earlier announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirming the same holiday for the public sector.

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj pilgrimage.

About Hijri new year

The Hijri new year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The migration is considered one of the most important events in Islamic history and was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.