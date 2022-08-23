Israel announces biggest rate hike in 2 decades

The current interest rate of 2 per cent is also the highest since December 2012 when the rate was the same figure.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 23rd August 2022 10:15 am IST
(Representational image)

Tel Aviv: The Bank of Israel has announced its decision to raise its basic interest rate by 0.75 percentage points from 1.25 percent to 2 per cent, the biggest rate hike in two decades.

Back in July 2002, the Bank of Israel increased its rate by 2.64 percentage points from 6.46 per cent to 9.1 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The current interest rate of 2 per cent is also the highest since December 2012 when the rate was the same figure.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE: How to check if you have a travel ban?

This is the fourth consecutive rate hike in Israel since April when the central bank increased the rate from its record low of 0.1 per cent to 0.35 per cent.

According to the central bank, the latest aggressive rate move was made to curb the annual inflation rate, which has climbed to 5.2 per cent, way above its 1-3 per cent target range.

The central bank also said the 6.8-per cent GDP growth recorded in the second quarter, suggesting strong economic activity and tight labour market, allows the rate hike.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button