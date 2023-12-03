Israel attacks Gaza with 100,000 bombs, rockets since October 7

Gaza: The Hamas-controlled Government’s Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said that since the ongoing war erupted on October 7, Israel has attacked the besieged enclave with approximately 100,000 bombs and rockets.

GMO Director Ismael Al-Thawabteh told reported on Saturday night that some of the bombs weigh 2,000 pounds “with the deliberate and brutal intention of targeting civilians”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Al-Thawabteh added the Palestinian death toll due to Israel’s assaults has risen to 15,207 as of Saturday afternoon, and the number of missing people has risen to over 7,500, either trapped under the rubble or with unknown fates, while the count of injuries has reached 40,650.

He condemned the restrictive policies preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, calling for the daily entry of a thousand trucks carrying genuine aid and supplies and 1 million liters of fuel to salvage whatever can be saved from the deadly conflict.

Moreover, the official urged the entry of hundreds of pieces of equipment and machinery for relief, emergency response teams, and civil defense to retrieve hundreds of corpses still buried under rubble.

“These are necessary to clear the debris resulting from the bombing and destruction of hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, streets, and critical facilities,” stressed Al-Thawabteh.

Fighting resumed in Gaza on December 1 after a temporary truce between Israel and Gaza ended, with the two warring sides blaming each other for the collapse.

The Israel military said it had hit more than 400 Hamas targets on the first day.

Between December 1 and 3, at least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Under the truce, a total of 104 hostages — 80 Israelis, 24 foreign nationals — and 240 Palestinian prisoners were released between November 24 to 30.

It is estimated that about 133 people remain captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals, according to Israeli sources.