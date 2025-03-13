Israel kills 3 Palestinians every 24 hours in Gaza since ceasefire: Report

Israel has killed 150 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip—an average of three people every 24 hours—since the ceasefire on January 19, according to a new report by Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The report accuses Israel of using blockade and starvation as tools of “slow killing” as part of what it describes as an ongoing genocide.

According to Euro-Med Monitor, Israeli forces have also injured 605 Palestinians in Gaza, averaging 11.8 injuries per day. The organisation’s field team documented continued killings by Israeli forces through sniper fire, quadcopters, and drone attacks, particularly targeting Palestinian civilians near the buffer zone imposed along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders.

“Rafah has been one of the areas most exposed to Israeli targeting since the ceasefire,” the report said.

إسرائيل قتلت 150 فلسطينيًا على الأقل في #غزة، بمعدل نحو 3 أشخاص يوميًّا، منذ وقف إطلاق النار في 19 يناير الماضي، بينما تستمر باستخدام الحصار والتجويع كأداتي قتل بطيء ضمن جريمة الإبادة الجماعية pic.twitter.com/kdkTpLXcgU — المرصد الأورومتوسطي (@EuroMedHRAr) March 11, 2025

Worsening humanitarian crisis

Euro-Med Monitor warned that beyond widespread killings and the destruction of much of Gaza over the past 15 months, Israel is escalating its policies by imposing increasingly deadly living conditions, leading to “gradual, slow killing.”

The rights group highlighted a growing humanitarian catastrophe as the Israeli blockade continues. Markets are running out of essential goods, while many relief centers and hospices have ceased operations due to the closure of Gaza’s crossings since Sunday, March 2.

It further warned of the severe consequences of depriving Palestinians—especially children—of adequate nutrition, which could lead to malnutrition, irreversible health damage, and permanent physical and mental disabilities.

Calls for international action

Euro-Med Monitor urged all relevant countries and entities to fulfill their legal obligations and take immediate action to stop what it described as genocide in Gaza. It also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials implicated in war crimes.

On Saturday, March 1, the first phase of the 42-day ceasefire agreement ended. However, Israel refused to enter the second phase or agree to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

After the first phase of the ceasefire ended, Israel closed all Gaza crossings, blocking humanitarian aid to pressure Hamas. It later cut off electricity.