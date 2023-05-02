Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria

Several explosions were heard in Aleppo following the attack.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd May 2023 11:55 am IST
Damascus: Israel launched a fresh missile attack at military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo, according to the state-owned Syrian TV.

The Syrian air defences intercepted many of the missiles, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Syrian TV report.

The report added that several explosions were heard in Aleppo following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported several explosions heard in Aleppo after Israeli missiles hit the military sites.

It is not known yet if there were any casualties.

