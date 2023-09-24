Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza Strip again amid protests at border

Jerusalem: The Israeli military struck a military post belonging to the Hamas organisation which rules the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Israeli Army.

The strike, carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle, came in response to a demonstration held by residents of the territory adjacent to the border with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Hundreds of rioters have gathered adjacent to the security fence in the Gaza Strip… Soldiers were dispatched to the scene and operated against the violent riot using riot dispersal means and precise live fire,” the statement said on Saturday.

On Friday, the military also struck at Hamas targets after incendiary balloons were sent from the Gaza Strip and caused fire on the Israeli side of the border.

Palestinian protestors have been gathering at the border in the past week, burning tires and throwing explosive devices at Israeli troops.

The demonstrators and Hamas say the protests are in response to recent Jewish visits to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

