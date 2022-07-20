Israeli army bombs Hamas site after shooting from Gaza

The Israeli army on Tuesday evening launched raids on a Hamas site, after firing from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, according to an army statement.
The Israeli army said, “After firing a bullet from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the Israeli army is currently bombing a Hamas military site in the northern Gaza Strip,” noting that the bullet “hit an industrial building”.
In the Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip told AFL that “Israeli warplanes fired several missiles at a Hamas security site.”
The bombing came three days after Israel bombed targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to the launch of four rockets from the Strip toward Israel.
The missiles were launched a day after US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank, where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The last exchange of fire between the two sides was recorded at the end of June.