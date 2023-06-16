Israeli army shoots dead 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus

Jerusalem: A 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by the Israeli army during a military raid carried out in the city of Nablus in West Bank at dawn on Thursday.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the deceased Khalil Yahya Al Anis was shot in the head.

تغطية صحفية: "صورة المشتبك خليل أنيس الذي ارتقى خلال تصديه لاقتحام الاحتلال في نابلس، فجر اليوم". pic.twitter.com/7knAhJIkmY — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 15, 2023

Hundreds of mourners joined Anis’s funeral procession on Thursday.

A report by the Palestinian News Agency Red Crescent said that 170 people suffered suffocation after the Israeli army fired tear gas during the raid.

Israel has carried out raids in the West Bank since occupying it after the 1967 war, resulting in the death, injury or detention under unclear conditions of hundreds of Palestinians.

This year at least 158 ​​Palestinians, including 26 children have been killed by the Israeli forces.

With the most right-wing Israeli government currently in power, nightly military raids in the occupied territories are increasing in frequency.