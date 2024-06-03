Israeli operations force 1 mn people to flee Rafah: UN agency

Gaza: A UN agency said on Monday that the Israeli operations in the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah have forced more than 1 million people to flee.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement on X that thousands of families are now taking shelter in the damaged and destroyed UN agency facilities in Khan Younis, south of the strip, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The agency staff continued to provide basic services despite increasing challenges, the statement said, stressing the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to end people’s suffering.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, 394 incidents have been reported, affecting 179 UNRWA facilities where people sought refuge under the UN flag, it said, pointing out that there is no safe place in the enclave.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Gaza said in a statement on Monday that the Israeli army killed 40 Palestinians and wounded 150 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 36,479 and injuries to 82,777 since the conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.