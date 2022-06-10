Israelis allowed to attend World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar

Israelis will be able to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Israeli ministers.

The announcement of the agreement, reached after months of talks with FIFA, was made by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Sports Minister Chile Trooper.

Also Read Fifa World Cup 2022: Advance flight bookings between Dubai and Qatar

Yair Lapid on Thursday took to Twitter and wrote, A political achievement that fills the hearts of the fans! After hard and joint work with @gantzbe and @hilitrooper has matured a happy summary – Israelis will be able to fly to watch the World Cup in Qatar.”

He further tweeted, “The love for football and sports connects people and countries and the World Cup in November opens the door to new warm relationships, congratulates all partners and is waiting for the opening whistle.”

Also Read Israel seeks direct flights with Qatar during World Cup 2022

הישג מדיני שממלא את לב האוהדים! לאחר עבודה מאומצת ומשותפת עם @gantzbe ו@hilitrooper הבשיל סיכום משמח – ישראלים יוכלו לטוס לצפות במונדיאל בקטאר. האהבה לכדורגל וספורט מחברת בין אנשים ומדינות והמונדיאל בנובמבר פותח לנו שער ליחסים חמים חדשים, מברך את כל השותפים ומחכה לשריקת הפתיחה⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NAORdU0iOQ — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 9, 2022

It is noteworthy that the Israeli national team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Qatar will host the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and kicks off on November 21.

Also Read UAE: Lionel Messi to train in Abu Dhabi ahead of World Cup

Officials for the World Cup in Qatar have repeatedly said that all nationalities are welcome during the tournament. All ticket holders must apply for the Haya card, which is considered an entry permit to Qatar and allows its holder a range of benefits, including free use of public transport on match days.

Qatar does not currently have official diplomatic relations with Israel, unlike its Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the UAE, with which they recently signed historic agreements.